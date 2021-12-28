Aryacoin (AYA) Market Capitalization Tops $1.07 Million

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $26,021.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012447 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000082 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

