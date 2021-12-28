Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) rose 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.63 and last traded at $39.63. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29.

About Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF)

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Other. The Alcoholic Beverages segment sells beer-type beverages, shochu (Japanese distilled beverage), RTD (ready-to-drink) low-alcohol beverages, whisky and spirits, and wines.

