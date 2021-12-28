Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Stock Position Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $880,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $249.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.89.

NYSE:ABG opened at $167.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $230.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

