ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $786.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASML. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $811.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $332.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $805.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $780.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $478.43 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $2.0938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,738,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of ASML by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

