ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 310.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ASML by 14.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after buying an additional 1,480,431 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1,903.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,121,000 after purchasing an additional 789,563 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 88,471.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 114,128 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3,121.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,144,000 after purchasing an additional 92,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 7.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,062,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,699,000 after purchasing an additional 74,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $811.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $332.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $478.43 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $805.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $780.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $815.71.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

