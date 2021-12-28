Assemble Protocol Price Down 11.2% This Week (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0923 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Assemble Protocol has a market capitalization of $62.75 million and approximately $10.77 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Assemble Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00043890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

ASM is a coin. It was first traded on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,079,761 coins. The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Assemble Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Assemble Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

