Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,206 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,991,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $236.50 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.15 and a 52 week high of $243.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.52 and a 200 day moving average of $216.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

