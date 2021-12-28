Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 23,381 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,381 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of SailPoint Technologies worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,166 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,924,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,420,000 after purchasing an additional 100,462 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,075,000 after purchasing an additional 49,470 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,650,000 after purchasing an additional 345,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,056,000 after purchasing an additional 71,257 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIL. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

NYSE SAIL opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.98 and a beta of 1.83. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $1,168,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $519,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,303 shares of company stock worth $3,434,276 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

