Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 109,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,883,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,729,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $46,101,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $37,689,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $31,552,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $30,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.83. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.