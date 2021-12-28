Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Cognex by 155.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 33.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 185.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Cognex by 22.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Cognex stock opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Cognex’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

