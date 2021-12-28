Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Aramark worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Aramark by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

Aramark stock opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

