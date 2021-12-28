Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of LKQ worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 22.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. Raymond James boosted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average of $53.03. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $60.05.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.