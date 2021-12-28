Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,610 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,368,480,000 after purchasing an additional 644,051 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,324,000 after purchasing an additional 669,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 174.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $369,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,438 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 7.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,201,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $254,133,000 after acquiring an additional 308,560 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 20.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $247,080,000 after acquiring an additional 704,081 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Lyft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.76.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $358,543.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,936 shares of company stock worth $1,092,339. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

