Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of YETI worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 139,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth $16,482,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YETI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 122,122 shares of company stock valued at $11,531,164. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of YETI opened at $83.97 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.87.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

