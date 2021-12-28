Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1,283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 25,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.10.

NYSE:MOH opened at $322.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $322.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.