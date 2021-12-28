Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,862 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 369.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 130,994 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.6% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APLE. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of APLE opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.