Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,285 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Easterly Government Properties worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,696,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,392,000 after buying an additional 105,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,690,000 after buying an additional 72,995 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,674,000 after buying an additional 493,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,581,000 after buying an additional 71,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,372,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,936,000 after buying an additional 114,712 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 353.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DEA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

