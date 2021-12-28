Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 115,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,677,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 11,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $118.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.38. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 81.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.