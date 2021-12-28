Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.32 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Black Knight worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,485,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,676,000 after purchasing an additional 164,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Black Knight by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,161,000 after buying an additional 151,443 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Black Knight by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,131,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,194,000 after buying an additional 281,797 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Black Knight by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,911,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,029,000 after buying an additional 354,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,043,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKI stock opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.60. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $89.11.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKI. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

