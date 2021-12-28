Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.82 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in IDEX by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $233.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.73. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In other IDEX news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.82.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

