Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Qualys worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,088,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $3,136,765.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 588,554 shares of company stock valued at $71,897,221. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS opened at $140.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.40. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.89.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

