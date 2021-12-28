Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,416 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $90.69 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $92.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,133.63, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,239 shares of company stock valued at $828,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.53.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

