Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,825,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,516,000 after purchasing an additional 526,274 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,384,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,420,000 after purchasing an additional 226,575 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,998,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,489,000 after buying an additional 25,234 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 100.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,979,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,432,000 after buying an additional 991,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,901,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,790,000 after buying an additional 77,154 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.