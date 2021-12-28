Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 90.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,684 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 5.0% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Woodrow Levin purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,039,010 shares of company stock valued at $48,923,683. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CBRE Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

