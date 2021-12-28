Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,391,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $170,223,000 after acquiring an additional 73,290 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 341,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,328,000 after acquiring an additional 247,937 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3,274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 375,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,746,000 after acquiring an additional 364,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.21. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

