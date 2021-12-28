Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 18,454 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,454 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPP. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of HPP opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -413.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -1,666.39%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

