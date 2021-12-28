Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,941 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.43.

NYSE MTN opened at $330.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.10. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,027 shares of company stock worth $34,099,380 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

