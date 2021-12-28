Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 35,110 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,110 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Highwoods Properties worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 81.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,633 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 357.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after buying an additional 862,760 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,014,000 after buying an additional 385,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,123,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,447,000 after buying an additional 249,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 921,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after buying an additional 189,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.