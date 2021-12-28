Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,675 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,280,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,549,000 after acquiring an additional 395,149 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,468,000 after acquiring an additional 198,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,349,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $44.53.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

