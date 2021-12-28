Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 8,104 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,104 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after buying an additional 1,305,198 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,551,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,074 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 724.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 436,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,481,000 after acquiring an additional 383,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS stock opened at $104.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.02.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.