Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 8,540 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of EPR Properties worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth about $202,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.49, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

