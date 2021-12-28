Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,645 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter valued at $3,744,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter valued at $499,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter valued at $3,991,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNR opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 0.73. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 42.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 163.64%.

MNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

