Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,814 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,589,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,273,000 after buying an additional 135,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,082,000 after buying an additional 78,704 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,112,000 after buying an additional 999,229 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,333,000 after buying an additional 30,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,254,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,020,000 after purchasing an additional 232,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHP opened at $90.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The business had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

