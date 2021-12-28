Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,023.38

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,023.38 ($27.20) and traded as low as GBX 1,990 ($26.75). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 1,990 ($26.75), with a volume of 140,574 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.30) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,200 ($29.57) to GBX 2,300 ($30.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.95) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($35.62) to GBX 2,470 ($33.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,594 ($34.87).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,913.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,023.38. The company has a market cap of £15.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a GBX 34.30 ($0.46) dividend. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

In related news, insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($25.66), for a total value of £456,193.73 ($613,246.04).

About Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

