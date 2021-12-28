Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.34.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of ATH opened at $84.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.13. Athene has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.70.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Athene will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $153,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $129,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,175 shares of company stock valued at $954,260. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.