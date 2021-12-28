Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.09% of Atmos Energy worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 25.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,703 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,610,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 522,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

ATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.