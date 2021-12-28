ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.51

Shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.51 and last traded at $40.12, with a volume of 18410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATNI shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $634.86 million, a PE ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 0.16.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.27). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $166.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. ATN International’s payout ratio is -56.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

