Audius Trading Up 14.8% Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Audius coin can now be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00003745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $911.35 million and $42.99 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00042798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,066,858,974 coins and its circulating supply is 509,912,301 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official website for Audius is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.