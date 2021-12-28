Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.73

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 62179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth $163,000. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter worth $271,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth $348,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

