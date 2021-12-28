Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Shares Up 3.7%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF)’s stock price shot up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65. 1,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73.

About Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF)

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and Central America. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

