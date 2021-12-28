Auto (AUTO) Price Tops $736.22

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. One Auto coin can now be purchased for about $736.22 or 0.01544214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a market cap of $39.02 million and approximately $31.85 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00042942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007060 BTC.

About Auto

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

