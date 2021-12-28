Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,491 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.12% of Autohome worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 32.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 49.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 19.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 671.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Autohome during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATHM opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.32.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATHM. UBS Group began coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.52.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

