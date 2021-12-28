Autonio Price Up 6% This Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Autonio has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $6.15 million and $214,601.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00058741 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.59 or 0.07913530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00075776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,664.80 or 0.99877530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00051972 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008105 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

