Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $115.03

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.03 ($1.55) and traded as high as GBX 126.97 ($1.71). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.68), with a volume of 992,842 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The company has a market capitalization of £317.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 137.25.

Avacta Group Company Profile (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

