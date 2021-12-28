Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Position Raised by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 666,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Avantor makes up approximately 1.7% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of Avantor worth $27,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AVTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $4,031,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 38,309 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,669.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,137 shares of company stock valued at $16,818,789. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.87. 15,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.