AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Trading Up 0.4%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,074 ($14.44) and last traded at GBX 1,068 ($14.36). Approximately 35,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 138,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,064 ($14.30).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,063.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,008.26. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. AVI Global Trust’s payout ratio is 0.04%.

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

