Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Now Covered by Stephens

Analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of AVBH opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.91. Avidbank has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $24.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.65 million for the quarter.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

