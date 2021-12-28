Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shares fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $208.83 and last traded at $209.15. 14,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,165,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.22.

CAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.02.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

