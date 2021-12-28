Axe (AXE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $69,275.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $132,171.91 and $69,275.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.70 or 0.00440754 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 130.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000053 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.