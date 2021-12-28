Axie Infinity Price Reaches $97.87 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and $310.60 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for about $97.87 or 0.00204275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00043275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007148 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,907,500 coins. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Axie Infinity Coin Trading

